Photos of the day: May 7, 2020

| Updated on May 07, 2020 Published on May 07, 2020

A gas leak from LG Polymers tanks in Visakhapatnam killed at least eight people on Thursday.   -  THE HINDU

Migrant workers wave from a special train as they return to their hometown of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, from Mohali.   -  THE HINDU

An electronics shop that has reopened in Mumbai following the relaxation of lockdown rules.   -  PAUL NORONHA

Residents of Delhi gather to collect water from an NDMC tanker.   -  BUSINESS LINE

Farmers burn wheat stubble in a field in Khabra village, in Punjab's Rupnagar district   -  PTI

