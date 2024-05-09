Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has the responsibility of clinching the State for the Congress in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Reddy is confident that the Congress will win 14 out of 17 seats in Telangana. In a free-wheeling conversation with businessline, the Chief Minister shared his thoughts on a variety of subjects.

Watch the full interview here.

