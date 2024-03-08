The sale of motor vehicles is on the slow lane, according to the latest data from the Vahan portal. The number of vehicles registered was 2.20 crore between April 2023 and February 2024, marking a growth of 8.96 per cent compared to the same period the previous year. The growth was mainly driven by two-wheelers; however, registrations of new commercial vehicles declined. Please watch the video to learn more.

---------------------

Video Credits

Reporter: Jayant Pankaj

Video: Bijoy Ghosh

Production: Renil S Varghese