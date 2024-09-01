The Assam government has passed the new Muslim marriage law mandating the registration of all marriages and divorces of people from the community in the state. The Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill 2024 aims to ban child marriages, ensure consent, protect women’s rights, and curb polygamy. This new law of registering Muslim marriages will no longer require the Kazis or the Muslim scholars to register marriages, as required under the old law.

