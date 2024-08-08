In the first seven months of the year alone, there have been 19 train derailments in India causing both loss of life and damage to infrastructure with at least three incidents occurring every other month. Businessline’s analysis reveals that despite increasing railway revenue, the proportion of spending on track renewals has decreased. Even as a percentage of total capital expenditure, the allocation for renewing existing tracks is on a downward trend. Please watch the video to know the details.
