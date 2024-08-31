Nifty has risen breaking above the resistance level of 24,850 as expected last week. After the initial rise, Nifty was bought every time it dipped below 25,000 last week. That indicates the presence of strong buyers at lower levels. That keeps intact our bullish view. Nifty50 is looking strong on the charts. We can see more rise going forward.

Nifty has #support at 24,900. nifty 50 can rise to 25,600-25,700 first. Thereafter a corrective fall to 25,200 is a possibility. After this corrective fall, Nifty can see a fresh rally targeting 26,200 on the upside in the coming weeks.

Bank Nifty has an immediate resistance at 51,600. A break above it can take the nifty bank index up to 52,200 and 52,500.

Support for nifty bank is at 50,900. The index will come under pressure for a fall to 50,000 if it breaks below this support

