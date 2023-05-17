May 17, 2022, was a historic day for the Indian stock markets. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was listed on the stock markets on that day.
The IPO, which is India’s largest one yet, saw a reasonably good response from all categories of investors. However, the life insurance giant has performed poorly in the stock market since Day 1. So, what should retail investors do now? KS Badri Narayanan, Markets Editor, explains.
Read the story here.
Credits:
Reporter- KS Badri Narayanan
Camera- Bijoy Ghosh
Production team: V Nivedita, Nabodita Ganguly, Jayapriyanka J & Siddharth Mathew Cherian
