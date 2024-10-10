Legendary industrialist Ratan Tata’s mortal remains have reached NCPA in south Mumbai where it would be kept for people to pay their last respects.
The mortal remains was taken from his house in a hearse, decked with white flowers.
Before the hearse started from Tata’s home, located a couple of kilometres away from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), the Mumbai Police band played a tune as a mark of respect to him.
As the news of Tata’s demise spread, people from different walks of life gathered outside his house since early morning to pay tribute to him.
His last rites will be performed in Worli area of Mumbai later in the day.
Video and Text Credit: PTI
