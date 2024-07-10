For the first time India will host a global, college level hyperloop competition in February 2025 with the 410 m Hyperloop vacuum tube (track) at the Discovery Campus in Thaiyur Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, to be ready by September. The competition will make India a global center for hyperloop research, said Satya Chakravarthy, Aerospace Engineering Professor, Aerospace Engineering Professor at IIT Madras, and co-founder, Advisor at TuTr Hyperloop, an IIT Madras incubated startup.

