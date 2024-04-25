Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Jindal SAW. The upmove in this stock has gained momentum. The stock surged over 7 per cent on Wednesday and has closed on a strong note. But we see high chances for the stock to break this resistance and move higher. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit