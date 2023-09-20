In the world of football, the thrill of watching your favourite players in action on the field is rivalled only by the excitement of the transfer window. It’s the time when the spotlight shifts from the green pitch to the boardrooms, negotiations, and the art of deal-making. In this video, we discuss the intricate process of football transfers and the economics behind it.

From Lionel Messi’s groundbreaking move to Inter Miami to Sahal Abdul Samad’s switch from Kerala Blasters FC to Mohun Bagan Super Giants, the transfer window is a global stage for surprising twists and turns.

But what truly goes on behind the scenes of these high-stakes deals? A transfer is a complex negotiation involving clubs and players. It’s not just about penning down a contract; it’s about determining the tenure, salary, and playing time – elements crucial to a player’s career.

Experts shed light on the meticulous planning that clubs undertake in selecting their recruits, with finance being a chief consideration. Club decisions are financially driven, involving meetings and negotiations that determine how much money is allocated to players.

With finances in place, the script underscores the importance of evaluating the player. Factors such as their position, track record, and future potential all contribute to determining the player’s “true value.”

However, the final piece of the puzzle rests with the player. Players decide which club they want to play for, emphasising that their consent is paramount. Their choice ultimately dictates where they will wear the jersey. In the end, it all comes down to the performance on the ground.

