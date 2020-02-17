20 more firms to set up R&D centres in Telangana: KT Rama Rao

Tracking Deals
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has said “within a span of 2 years, over 20 companies are expected to set up their manufacturing units and R&D centres in the Medical Devices Park.”
Inaugurating the 17th Edition of BioAsia here today, the Minister said, “Various Indian and global companies including Sanofi and Novartis have significant footprint here and are constantly expanding their operations including R&D and digital support services.”
Rama Rao said, “Hyderabad, with its surrounding districts, is India’s largest pharmaceuticals hub, which accounts for about one third of the country’s pharma production and exports. We are further committed to developing Hyderabad as one of the key global Research and Development hubs and the results are clearly visible now as the city today serves over 1,000 global innovators in their vision to develop innovative and affordable pharmaceutical products.”
Life Sciences and Biotechnology convention – BioAsia 2020 was kicked off today in the presence of stalwarts from life sciences, biotechnology, pharma and healthcare industries.
With the theme of ‘Today for Tomorrow’, the annual flagship event of Telangana, BioAsia, is focusing on how innovations and technological disruptions are re-shaping the global life sciences sector.
He said Telangana was looking at taking the State’s combined enterprise value of $50 billion to $100 billion and create 4,00,000 new jobs. It is also going to setup a B-Hub, biotechnology hub, in the next two months and a Curative Therapy Institute with the support of CCMB for cell gene research.
During the inaugural ceremony, the organising committee of BioAsia 2020 bestowed the Genome Valley Excellence Award 2020 to Carl H June, the Pioneer of CAR-T Cell therapy for cancer treatment.
The event has over 2,000 delegates representing 37 countries.
On Indo-Swiss partnership, Andreas Baum, Ambassador of Switzerland to India said, “India is one of the priority countries for Switzerland when it comes to innovation and science. We have several ongoing collaborations, thanks to the initiatives by the Swiss Business Hub, Swissnex India and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.”
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
Sulekha.com uses artificial intelligence to connect small/medium service providers to customers
Unitus Ventures will focus on fintech, jobtech and healthcare from its ₹300-crore second fund
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Outlook for silver uncertain as it continues to consolidate
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...