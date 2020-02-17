20 more firms to set up R&D centres in Telangana: KT Rama Rao

Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has said “within a span of 2 years, over 20 companies are expected to set up their manufacturing units and R&D centres in the Medical Devices Park.”

Inaugurating the 17th Edition of BioAsia here today, the Minister said, “Various Indian and global companies including Sanofi and Novartis have significant footprint here and are constantly expanding their operations including R&D and digital support services.”

Rama Rao said, “Hyderabad, with its surrounding districts, is India’s largest pharmaceuticals hub, which accounts for about one third of the country’s pharma production and exports. We are further committed to developing Hyderabad as one of the key global Research and Development hubs and the results are clearly visible now as the city today serves over 1,000 global innovators in their vision to develop innovative and affordable pharmaceutical products.”

Life Sciences and Biotechnology convention – BioAsia 2020 was kicked off today in the presence of stalwarts from life sciences, biotechnology, pharma and healthcare industries.

With the theme of ‘Today for Tomorrow’, the annual flagship event of Telangana, BioAsia, is focusing on how innovations and technological disruptions are re-shaping the global life sciences sector.

He said Telangana was looking at taking the State’s combined enterprise value of $50 billion to $100 billion and create 4,00,000 new jobs. It is also going to setup a B-Hub, biotechnology hub, in the next two months and a Curative Therapy Institute with the support of CCMB for cell gene research.

During the inaugural ceremony, the organising committee of BioAsia 2020 bestowed the Genome Valley Excellence Award 2020 to Carl H June, the Pioneer of CAR-T Cell therapy for cancer treatment.

The event has over 2,000 delegates representing 37 countries.

On Indo-Swiss partnership, Andreas Baum, Ambassador of Switzerland to India said, “India is one of the priority countries for Switzerland when it comes to innovation and science. We have several ongoing collaborations, thanks to the initiatives by the Swiss Business Hub, Swissnex India and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.”