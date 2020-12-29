Accelerate domestic solar components capacities: Vikram Solar CEO

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Following the disruption to regular supplies for the country’s solar energy sector as Covid pandemic hit production, the cost of inputs such as glass, backsheets, aluminium frames for modules among others has shot up causing supply chain issues.
As India pursues its target of 450 GW by 2030, the supply constraints, have highlighted the importance of domestic manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
Saibaba Vutukuri, Chief Executive Officer of Vikram Solar, says, “As a country we need to look at significantly expanding domestic manufacturing capabilities given the target set by the Government in terms of capacity additions.”
“To achieve 20 GW of solar energy capacity per year, India needs to import $10 billion worth of solar equipment, which needs to be substituted by $5 billion worth investment in domestic manufacturing. This will not only increase our capacity and create jobs in India but enable us to export. India will save approximately $50 billion worth imports,” he told BusinessLine.
Referring to the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, Saibaba said “The amount earmarked is small. India needs to introduce basic customs duty (BCD), otherwise the PLI scheme will not be helpful.”
“ There has been a substantial delay in introducing the BCD. And India is struggling with issues in SEZ on Equalisation Levy. The entire ecosystem of solar industry needs to be developed,” he said.
The solar glass price has gone up by 180 per cent, EVA sheet and back sheet cost has gone up by 80 per cent in last 3-4 months. About 90-95 per cent of glass, EVA sheet, back sheet and ingots are imported into India
“Eventhough India is one of the largest aluminium producers in the world we import aluminium frames. One of the world’s largest glass makers is in India, but we import glass from China, Indonesia or Malaysia. Therefore, India should consider the blueprint adopted by the automobile industry and apply it to the solar industry,” he said.
The country has 8-9 GW of total installed operational solar module and 2.5-3 GW of cell capacity. This has to be increased.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Alembic at current levels. The stock had ...
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Author Lea Singer uses unpublished letters to draw out a secret relationship between Vladimir Horowitz, one of ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...