Amit Shah lists out challenges to internal security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that India is facing huge challenges in internal security because of narcotics, arms smuggling, fake currency, and infiltration from across the borders and these could be tackled with a network of Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL).

Shah on Sunday visited the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) at Talegaon in Pune district and inaugurated a new campus. He also visited the National Disaster Response Force facility.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said, “There are huge challenges standing for internal security like narcotics, arms smuggling, fake currency issues, infiltration from across the border. A lot could be done in this field with the help of FSL. I am happy that the CFSL team is doing a good job in this direction”.

Shah said that the union government wants that each State has at least one FSL college attached to the FSL University in Gujarat. “ Four States have started working in this direction, and other proposals are being considered. If all States have FSL colleges, there will be no shortage of human resources,” he said.

The Minister said that India has lower conviction rate, and criminals must be punished to control crime. The speed of investigation must be increased. He noted that the FSL team should visit the crime spot in the cases where punishment is six or more years.

He praised NDRF, saying that it has gained fame with selfless work and people trust NDRF.