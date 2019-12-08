News

Anaj Mandi fire: Delhi CM announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for families of deceased

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 08, 2019 Published on December 08, 2019

Onlookers watch as smoke billows from a factory on Rani Jhansi Road where a major fire broke out, in New Delhi on Sunday morning. PTI   -  PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the factory in Anaj Mandi area, where a massive fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the deceased.

The Chief Minister also announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to those injured in the blaze that claimed at least 43 lives.

The government will not spare the guilty and ensure strict punishment to them, Kejriwal told presspersons.

PM announces ex-gratia for bereaved families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the Anaj Mandi fire.

The Prime Minister has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire, his office has said.

Published on December 08, 2019
fire
New Delhi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Power metres intact, fire might have started in internal system of building: BSES