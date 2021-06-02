AP CM to officials: Expedite comprehensive land survey

A sustainable brew that cheers
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed the officials to complete a comprehensive land survey by June 2023.
The initiative is being carried out in the State under Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Raksha Survey programme
In a review meeting held in Amaravati today, the Chief Minister said the work under Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Raksha Survey programme was progressing at a slow pace due to prevailing Covid-19 situation and instructed the officials to expedite the works and complete them in the stipulated time.
Regular review meetings should be conducted on the progress of implementation of the programme, Reddy said, adding that no problems should arise to the survey in remote areas and forest areas.
Clear titles will be given to the owners after the completion of the survey leaving no scope for land disputes, he added.
The officials informed Reddy that they have set up 70 base stations till now and they were working accurately. More ground stations will be set up with the Survey of India and efforts were also on to use drones as and where required, they added.
