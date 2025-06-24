To celebrate the work of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), businessline is hosting its annual MSME conclave. The fourth edition to be held in two cities, Bengaluru (June 25) and Coimbatore (June 27), will discuss their contribution to the Indian growth story.

The first event at Bengaluru, presented in association with NITTE (deemed to be university), will feature two power-packed panel discussions – one on defence called MSME: Call to arms (supplying to defence) and the other on Powering Make in India – and a fireside chat.

MSME Day is observed world over annually on June 27th to celebrate these enterprises and recognise their importance, shed light on their contributions, and promote their growth and sustainability.

At the Bengaluru Conclave, Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, IT and BT of Karnataka, will be the Chief Guest. The Guest of Honour is Ananth Narayanan, Founder & CEO, BRND.M. The first panel, MSMEs: Call to Arms (Supplying to Defence), will feature Navneet Singh, CEO, Kepler Aero; Priyanka Singhal, Founder, CEO, Ammunic Systems; Lt Col Velan (Retd.), CEO, Elena Geo; Commander LSS Narendra (Retd.), COO & Promoter, C2C Advanced Systems. The session will be moderated by Venkatesha Babu (Resident Editor, The Hindu businessline).

The second panel on MSMEs: Powering Make in India will have Rajeev Kaul, MD, Aequs Ltd; Vijay Peri, Vice President, India Industrials, Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses; Digbijoy Nath, Co-founder, CTO, Agnit; Sumeet B Patil, Head, Operations, Ethereal Machines. This session will be moderated by M Ramesh (Consulting Editor, The Hindu businessline).

The fireside chat with Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, Chairman & Managing Director, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, will be hosted by Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, The Hindu businessline.

The past three years too, on MSME Day, businessline had hosted similar conclaves for MSMEs, which saw the participation of many from this sector. These enterprises play a vital role in the Indian economy. With a vast network comprising approximately 6.3 crore MSMEs, this sector generates employment opportunities for around 11 crore people.

The conclave is brought in association with Nitte Deemed to be University, and supported by our Associate Partners NABARD, Canara Bank, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd, SSVM Institutions Coimbatore, Tally, Karnataka Milk Federation, Mysore Sales International Ltd, Milky Mist, Karnataka Udyog Mitra, Government of Karnataka, & Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board, Government of Karnataka. Our Office Space Partner Puravankara, Our Insight Partner Trans Union CIBIL, and Our Industry Partner FICCI Karnataka.

Live stream: https://thbl.news/BLMSMEBL

More Like This

Published on June 24, 2025