The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has invited applications from Central and State government officers for the post of Director General (Investigation) on deputation.

This comes on the heels of the Centre implementing a key provision of the Competition (amendment) Act 2023 to empower the CCI to make the appointment, instead of the government as before.

The DG is the independent investigation arm of the CCI.

The Centre also recently modified the recruitment rules — Competition Commission of India (Director General) Recruitment Rules, 2009 — to alter the composition of the selection committee for the appointment of the DG.

Earlier, the selection committee was headed by Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

Now, it will be headed by the CCI Chairperson, and its two members will be nominated by the MCA and the Central Government, respectively. CCI observers noted that even with the changed composition, the Centre would continue to have a say in the choice of the DG.

Meanwhile, the CCI on Wednesday stipulated that the deputation of the DG shall not exceed three years. Also the eligibility criteria calls for persons of integrity and outstanding ability, with experience in investigation and knowledge of accountancy, management, business, public administration, international trade, law or economics.

The last date for applications is September 15. The age of the candidate shall “not exceed 58 years” on the closing date for the receipt of applications.

The incumbent is Atul Verma, a 1991 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, who was appointed in June 2020 for three years. He has been given three months’ extension.

As DG, Verma has handled several high-profile investigations against Big Tech, including Google, Apple and Amazon, besides conducting dawn raids in several industries.