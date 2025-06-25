With theaterisation of commands in the works, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday authorised Chief of Defence Staff and Secretary of Department of Military Affairs Gen Anil Chauhan to issue orders to the three services to ensure greater synergy.

This is to tide over the earlier command structure under which instructions and orders were issued by individual services -- Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy -- to themselves only.

The first joint order on “approval, promulgation and numbering” of “joint instructions and joint orders” was released on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The order emphasised the need to streamline procedures, eliminate redundancies and enhance cross-service cooperation.

The defence ministry described conferment of powers to the chief of defence staff as a major step towards modernisation and transformation of the armed forces.

“In a major step towards modernisation and transformation of the armed forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has authorised the chief of defence staff and secretary, department of military affairs to issue joint instructions and joint orders for all three services,“ the ministry said.

“This marks a shift from the earlier system wherein instructions/orders pertaining to two or more services were issued by each service separately,” it said.

The ministry said the initiative lays the foundation for improved transparency, coordination and administrative efficiency in the three services.

“It also marks the beginning of a new era of jointness and integration, reinforcing the Armed Forces’ unity of purpose in serving the nation,” it said.

Published on June 25, 2025