Cerebration business quiz heads to Bengaluru

The 17th edition of the Cerebration Business Quiz organised by BusinessLine in association with Union Bank of India will head to the garden city for the second regional round. The event will be held on August 9 at Bangalore Christ College, Hosur Road, after the first regional round held in Hyderabad a week earlier. Participants for the Bengaluru event can register themselves by logging onto www.cerebration.co.in Each team will consist of two persons from the same college or company.

A preliminary written round (20 questions) will be followed by the top six teams participating in a four-round regional final. The questions for the quiz will pertain to the world of business, framed in text, visual, audio and video formats.

The quiz is targeted at business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants and students of top B-schools. The winner from each city will be declared a regional winner and have the opportunity to go to Mumbai on September 7 to participate in the grand finale, which will have six teams competing for the honours. The winner takes home prize money of ₹75,000.

Last year, 963 participants from all the regions participated in the quiz. Some of the companies included Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, Accenture, Novartis and BPCL and among colleges were Welingkar Institute of Management, Aditya Institute of Management Studies and Research, and Valia college. Last week, in Hyderabad, over 70 teams took part in the written round. Six teams went to the final round with eKincare emerging winners, edging out Infosys.