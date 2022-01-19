Countdown to Budget 2022: Gadkari to deliver the special address

Forthcoming Budget comes at a critical time. Indian economy is recovering from the pandemic and is poised for an accelerated rate of growth even as the country is battling the third wave of Coronavirus. The Budget is expected to give the necessary impetus for the economy to grow at a faster pace.

Every year The Hindu BusinessLine would bring together experts from diverse fields to discuss what the focus of the Budget should be and list out the critical measures that are needed. This year’s `Countdown to Budget 2022’ , brought in association with Bank of Baroda, will be a virtual event on the theme `Accelerating India’s Economic Growth’. It will be held on January 21.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, will deliver the Special address and this will be followed by a keynote address by Suneetha Reddy, MD, Apollo Hospitals.

Panel discussions

There will be two panel discussions on issues that the Budget 2022 will grapple with. The first panel will look at the need to balance fiscal prudence while at the same time spending in a bid to accelerate growth. Experts who will be deliberating this topic will be Ajit Ranade President & Chief Economist, Aditya Birla Group; Sonal Varma, MD & Chief Economist, Nomura Holdings and N R Bhanumurthy, Vice-Chancellor, BR Ambedkar Economics University.

The second panel will look at the other pain point the economy has been facing for many years now - reviving private investment. One of the reasons for slower economic growth is that the investment rate in the economy has taken a beating. The government for its part has been announcing various measures to revive private investment fully aware that it is critical to accelerate growth. Experts such as Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India; Preet Dhupar, CFO, IKEA India and Hetal Gandhi, Director, Crisil Research, will discuss this topic.

