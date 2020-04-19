Covid-19: CII to help launch chain of Ayurveda immunity clinics across Kerala

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in association with Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturers Organisation of India (AMMOI), Ayurveda Hospital Management Association (AHMA); and Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI), has announced the launch of ayurveda immunity clinics across Kerala to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sajikumar, past Chairman, CII-Kerala and Managing Director, Dhathri Ayurveda, and PM Varier, Chief Physician, Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal, and Convenor, CII Ayurveda Panel, said here that these clinics will follow a common treatment protocol and document information. These will be later compiled from across the State and handed over to Government for a more scientific study.

More than 6,000 ayurveda medical shops and 1,500 ayurveda clinics have consented to set up these chain of immunity clinics where treatment will be provided thrice a week. The associations have also confirmed that treatment at the immunity clinics will be free. This will help to create more awareness among people about the power of ayurveda to enhance immunity.

This will make the ayurveda system of medicine more popular and acceptable since it will have a common protocol and scientific evidence in the long run, ensure huge employment opportunities and help to revive the sector. Telemedicine facility will be also made available in these clinics.

CII has also created a website http://ayurvedacommunity.org to promote ayurveda and help the common man to easily connect with nearest clinics and medical shops,. Going forward, the sector will also explore the possibility of integrating information technology in ayurveda by engaging the e-commerce and telemedicine platforms.