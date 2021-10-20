News

Covid-19: Pune, Thane cities report zero deaths

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on October 20, 2021

1,825 new Covid-19 cases reported on Wednesday

Some of the major cities in Maharashtra including Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik and Pune reported zero deaths of Covid-19 patients on Wednesday. Mumbai reported four Covid-19 deaths.

Overall, 21 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the State on Wednesday with the case fatality rate of 2.12 per cent. The State reported 1,825 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday taking up the number to 25,728 active cases in the State. 2,879 patients discharged on Wednesday. Currently 2,05,205 people are in home quarantine and 1,004 people are in institutional quarantine.

Published on October 20, 2021

