The Telangana Government on Wednesday commenced administering booster doses under a public vaccination programme, as a precautionary measure against a possible increase in Covid-19 cases.

According to G Srinivas, Director - Health, Corbevax can be taken as a booster dose by those who have already taken two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin. The vaccine has been made available in primary healthcare centres and urban health centres.

Since the Centre has stopped supplying vaccine doses to the states and advised them to procure them on their own, the State Government has kept 5 lakh doses of vaccine ready. Meanwhile, Telangana reported 52 Covid-19 cases till Tuesday evening, while new cases of the infection in the country stood at 7,633.

Also read:Business as usual for Indians even as new Covid cases top 11,000