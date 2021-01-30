Covid-19: TN reports 505 new cases

There was an addition of 505 daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,37,832. After 526 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,575.

There were 5 deaths registered and 52,725 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 145 cases. Three districts - Ariyalur, Perambalur, and Ramanathapuram, reported zero infections. In the other 33 districts the number of cases was less than 100, according to State health ministry.