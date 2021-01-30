News

Covid-19: TN reports 505 new cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 30, 2021 Published on January 30, 2021

There was an addition of 505 daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,37,832. After 526 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,575.

There were 5 deaths registered and 52,725 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 145 cases. Three districts - Ariyalur, Perambalur, and Ramanathapuram, reported zero infections. In the other 33 districts the number of cases was less than 100, according to State health ministry.

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
