Covid, economy: Opposition submits 11-point charter to Centre

22 parties in the Opposition camp, which met here on Friday through video conferencing, submitted a 11-point demand charter to the Centre that includes direct benefits transfer to all non-Income Tax payees and more financial assistance to states.
The meeting, to exchange views on the extraordinary situation in the country arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, assessed that the economy of the country has collapsed. "All sections of society face acute distress. Livelihoods have been destroyed. Lives have been lost," the parties said in a joint statement. While extending their full cooperation to the Union Government, they pointed out that the Centre has failed in discharging its responsibilities in a timely, effective and sensitive manner. "Grand announcements have been made but they do nothing meaningful to alleviate the sufferings of people and address the pressing concerns of farmers and farm labour, of migrant and other workers, of trade, & commerce, MSMEs and industry. In fact, the Union Government has unabashedly usurped powers vested in the States, undermining the constitutionally guaranteed federal democracy," the statement said.
Urging the Centre not to to indulge in showmanship nor one-upmanship, the parties said this is the time for a gigantic collective endeavour. It asked the Centre to reach out to all sections of people and engages in a dialogue with all political parties in a systematic manner, listen seriously to the suggestions that they have to make, activate Parliamentary institutions like Standing Committees and be genuine in helping the states financially and otherwise.
The demand charter of the parties include direct cash transfer of Rs 7,500/- per month to all families outside the Income Tax bracket for six months. "Rs. 10,000 to be paid immediately, with the balance being paid equally across the remaining five months," they said.
"Free distribution of 10 kg food grains to all needy individuals, each month for the next six months. Increase the number of MGNREGA work days to 200 and provide the necessary budgetary support. Free transportation for all migrant workers to their native places. Also make immediate and reliable arrangements to rescue all Indian students and other citizens stranded overseas," they demanded.
They asked the Centre to provide accurate and relevant information on Covid-19 infections and goalposts vis-à-vis testing, infrastructure and containing spread and reverse all unilateral policy decisions particularly the annulment of labour laws.
“Procure immediately the rabi harvest at MSP and provide assistance to reach the produce to the market. The Government must also provide seeds, fertilisers and other inputs to the farmers to help prepare for the kharif crop. Release substantial funds to the state governments who are in the frontline of combating the pandemic. Communicate in clear terms, the Central Government’s exit strategy from the lockdown, if any. Restore Parliamentary functioning and oversight with immediate effect. Present a clear and meaningful economic strategy focused on revival and poverty alleviation instead of propaganda. The Rs 20-lakh crore package and its contents mislead the people of India. We demand that government present a revised and comprehensive package that will be a true fiscal stimulus in order to stimulate demand in the economy. Consult State Governments while allowing international/ domestic flights," the charter added.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Sincerely,Support Quality Journalism
