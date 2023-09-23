Bharat needs a strong, impartial, and independent judicial system to achieve its goal of becoming a developed country by 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural session of International Lawyers’ Conference in the Capital, Modi called for a global legal framework to address cyber terrorism, money laundering and the misuse of artificial intelligence. He drew a parallel with international co-operation in air traffic control, and called for similar global frameworks in various domains.

“When threats are global, the approach to dealing with them should also be global. Whether it’s cyber terrorism, money laundering, artificial intelligence, or its misuse, there are many issues where co-operation requires a global framework,” he said.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud participated in the two-day international conference, organised by the Bar Council of India.

These issues are not a matter for any one government or administration. To address, the legal frameworks of different countries need to come together, “just as we collaborate for air traffic control”.

“No one says, ‘Your laws are yours, and my laws are mine, and I don’t care.’ In that case, no plane will land anywhere. Everyone adheres to common rules and regulations, protocols. In the same way, we need to establish a global framework in various domains,” he said.

He suggested that the International Lawyers’ Conference should delve into this issue, and give a new direction to the world.

Modi, who used ‘Bharat’ to denote India in his entire speech delivered in Hindi, highlighted that the international conference is taking place at a time when Bharat has witnessed several historic decisions. “Just a day ago, Parliament passed a law reserving 33 per cent of seats for women in both the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas (State Assemblies). The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will chart a new direction and bring new energy to women-led development in Bharat,” he said.

Achievements

Modi highlighted that Bharat was brimming with confidence from the achievements such as becoming the first country in the world to reach near the South Pole of the moon and is working diligently towards its goal of a developed country by 2047.

Prime Minister also referred to the historic G20 Summit at Delhi which gave the world a glimpse of India’s democracy, demography, and its diplomacy.

He underscored the importance of simplifying legal language and enhancing accessibility to justice for the common man.

In the past, legal drafting was overly complex, which created barriers for the common man. Modi commended the Chief Justice for the initiative to provide operative parts of judgements in language that is understood by the litigant. “The common man should feel that the law is his own. We are trying to find a solution to that. The language in which laws are written plays a huge role in the accessibility of justice,” he said.

“We should work on improving legal procedures through technology, reforms, and new judicial practices. Technological advancements have created significant avenues for the judiciary”.

In fact, technological advancements have given a boost to the trade, investment, and commerce sectors. Therefore, individuals associated with the legal profession should embrace these technological reforms, he added.

Modi noted that this International Lawyers’ Conference has become a symbol of Bharat’s sentiment of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family). Chancellor of the UK Alex Chalk and several representatives from Commonwealth and African countries are participating in the two-day international conference.