Demonetisation killed economy: Rahul Gandhi

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Continuing to attack the Centre on its management of the economy, the Congress said demonetisation was an attack on India’s poor, its farmers, labourers and small shopkeepers. Party leader Rahul Gandhi said it was an attack on India’s unorganised economy.
In the second episode of his video series ‘Arthvyavastha Ki Baat, Rahul Gandhi ke saath’, He said demonetising neither erased black money as promised nor benefitted the poor. “So, who got the benefit? The advantage was given to India’s biggest billionaires, he charged. How? The money that you in your pockets, that you had in your homes was taken and used by the government to waive the debts of these people,” he said.
Gandhi said the country’s informal sector runs on cash. “The second goal of demonetisation aims to wipe out cash from the system including from informal or urorganised sectors. The Prime Minister himself said that he wanted a cashless India, a cashless Hindustan. However, if there is cashless India, the informal sector will be destroyed. Who suffered? The farmers, labourers, small shopkeepers, small and medium businesses. Those who were dependent on cash, those who cannot live without cash,” he said.
Congress’s chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Narendra Modi government is pushing India towards economic collapse and financial emergency. He said demonetisation, GST and lockdown were not master strokes but were disaster strokes. “A Government drunk with arrogance in annihilating India’s economy, enterprise of the industry, toiling labour of the farmer and aspiration of the youth with the sole objective to remain in power at any cost and at all costs. The Prime Minister is too occupied in image makeover by feeding peacocks, creating photo opportunities, changing dresses and ensuring that television is his only vision,” he said and added that it it time to rise from the shackles of “this ruinous Modi Government” and rediscover the aspirations and hopes of India. “There are dark clouds of economic decay all around us. Lives, livelihoods and jobs have been ravaged. Businesses and small and medium industries lie dilapidated,” the Congress leader said.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
The stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, that registered its lifetime high of ₹1,128.9 in early August ...
₹1134 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1120110011451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if the ...
* Domestic violence is faced by women irrespective of the social class you belong toWorking from home during ...
Nisha Susan’s debut collection of short stories looks at how the internet has curated modern human ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...