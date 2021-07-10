Diksha and partners leading in Aramco Ladies Team competition

Diksha Dagar, part of Team Olivia Cowan, moved into a two-shot lead at 29-under after the second round of the Aramco Team Series – London.

The quartet of Germans Olivia Cowan and Sarina Schmidt, Diksha and Andrew Kelsey opened their tournament with 14-under-par, which left them in third place overnight. They followed up with a 15-under to get to 29-under-par and lead the team competition at Centurion Club.

The one million dollar purse will see the team competition being allocated $8,00,000 of which $ 150,000 goes to the winning team and the money being shared by the three professionals.

In terms of individual positions, Diksha Dagar ((75-70) was T-26th, as Georgia Hall’s (71-64) bogey-free 9-under-par 64 had five birdies and two eagles to claim a one-shot lead of Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul (71-65).

Tvesa Malik (76-74) was way down in T-62nd, while her team was T-14 at. 19-under. Astha Madan was way down in individuals, but her team led by Annabel Dimmock was T-17.

In the team contest Team Simmermacher, second overnight, carded 12-under-par on the second day to reach a total of 27-under-par.

Team Williams sit in third place four strokes behind the leaders, while Team Young and Team Johnson are another shot further back and tied for fourth place.

There was a memorable moment for Kim Metraux on day two, after she aced the par-three 17th to clinch her first professional hole-in-one.

The 36-team event with 108 players has a unique format with each team comprising three professionals and one amateur. It is a ‘two-from-four’ format that sees the best two scores on each hole taken forward for the team competition. As a result of the format, it will mean that the amateur will contribute to the result of the game and could have the chance of holing the winning putt.

In addition, each professional will also complete every hole and the score will be used for the individual competition. Of the one million dollar purse, $ 800,000 is for the team event and the individuals play for $200,000. The winning team of three pros will share $ 150,000 and the 36th placed team gets $5,000 to share.