Economist Isher Ahluwalia passes away after battle with cancer

In the passing away of economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia, the country has lost an institution builder, a good academic and a person who was passionate about good quality research and data analysis. More than this, she was an affable person who had a good memory to remember all those she met and interacted with during her career, said people who knew her well and worked closely with her over the last four decades.

Isher, as she was known to all, died on Saturday after a 10-month fight with brain cancer. She would have turned 75 on October 1. A PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a MA from the Delhi School of Economics and a BA (Eco Homs) from Presidency College, Kolkatta, Isher was a Padma Bhushan awardee who described her modest "Hindi medium" origins in her recently released memoirs, Breaking Through.

"She was the best human being you can think of. She had so much positive things to say about people and you can read this from her books", said Sharda Rao, who was the first Research Assistant to Isher and worked under her for nearly four years from 1980-84.

In the eighties, Isher would not hesitate to sit and work for hours in either NIPFP or the CSO government offices --which then had infrastructure handicaps like no air conditioning

ICRIER saddened

Meanwhile, ICRIER Director & Chief Executive Rajat Kathuria said in a statement that the The ICRIER family is profoundly saddened at the passing away of Chairperson Emeritus Isher Judge Ahluwalia this morning. Isher was an institution herself and built ours to where it is today. ICRIER owes her everything and more. It is quite literally the passing of an era, he said.

“I can say without an iota of doubt that ICRIER was in her DNA. The only persons who got precedence over ICRIER were her grandchildren. She was constantly thinking about ways to enhance the quality of research, attract new talent and raise more funds'”, he said.

The Board of Governors had recently decided to name ICRIER's new building as 'The Isher Building' and had informed her of this while she was still alive. She 'built' it from start to finish. It is but a small tribute to her dedication to ICRIER. “No words can capture the pain of her parting. For someone who interacted with her very closely in the last 8 years”, Kathuria said.

ICRIER Chairman Pramod Bhasin said: “She was an example and lesson for all of us to live life to its fullest and with excellence, and compassion. Her remarkable memoir, Breakthrough, is an example of that spirit. Her commitment and tireless pursuit of excellence and what was good for our country will be hard to replicated”.

Her two books ‘Industrial Growth in India: Stagnation Since the Mid-Sixties (1989, Oxford University Press) and Productivity and Growth in Indian Manufacturing (1991, Oxford University Press) are seminal contributions to the literature. About a decade ago, her interest in issues of urban economics and governance were ignited when she became Chairperson of the High Powered Expert Committee on Urban Infrastructure and Services during 2008-11. Subsequently, Isher made the urbanisation field her own and went on to publish two books on the subject.