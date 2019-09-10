A CoE at NIA Institutions on Pump and water-related technologies

Advanced pumping technologies major Ekki has joined hands with Pollachi-based Dr Mahalingam College of Engineering and Technology and Nachimuthu Polytechnic for setting up its first regional Centre of Excellence (CoE) for pump and water-related technologies at the institute.

The outlay for establishing the Ekki-MCET International Water Technology Centre (EIWTC) has been estimated at around ₹30 lakh.

Kanishka Arumugam, Director, Ekki and Deccan Pumps Pvt Ltd said the CoE would serve as the global centre, bringing together research, teaching and consultancy on pumps and water-related technologies.

The Centre is equipped with product galleria, pump-testing fluid factory and a knowledge-transfer classroom.

M Manickam, Chairman, NIA Institutions said the EIWTC would help manufacturers and academia birdge the industry’s research gap. “Our aim is to give staff and students more access to the latest manufacturing technology and see them work alongside industrial specialists — to research and solve real world precision and premium engineering challenges in the pump and water industry.”