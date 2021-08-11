Delhi board of school education signs MoU with International Baccalaureate

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
In a first, the Delhi Board of School Education on Wednesday signed an MoU with the International Baccalaureate (IB) — an international board that works in 159 countries — in a bid to ensure international level education for the students of the national capital.
“We truly believe, education can transform the entire society. The more we invest in our children, the more we invest in our future. I am happy that now the knowledge of International Baccalaureate Board will be available to even the poor students of Delhi,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
With this partnership, the students studying in the Delhi board affiliated schools will get international-level of education. “The training of those teachers of the schools that are affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education and the student assessment will be done under the supervision of international experts,” added Kejriwal.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with the Heads of Schools in the South-East District ahead of the re-opening of schools. He said that heads of schools are ready to not only bridge the learning gap when schools open but also cater to social-emotional well-being when children return to school.
While interacting with heads of schools, Sisodia said, “The cases of Covid in Delhi have now been controlled to a great extent. During the special Parent Teacher Meeting, most of the parents agreed that schools should reopen because, in the last 1.5 years, there has been a lot of damage to the education of children. We have to bridge the loss of learning as well as cater to the mental and socio-emotional well-being of children. Our children and teachers have gone through a harrowing phase of Covid, we need to get them out of that phase.”
A three-day capacity building program has been started for the Heads of Schools in the South-East District. The purpose of this training program is to make the Heads of School aware of the new programmes started by the government in the field of education and share information related to its implementation. Along with this, training is also being given to them on how to reduce the learning gap of the children once schools reopen and reconnect them.
