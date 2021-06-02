Ernakulam students will TiE business plan competition

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Team Kaapiphile from Government Girls High School (Ernakulam South) emerged as the winner of 7th edition of TYE (TiE Young Entrepreneurs) – Chapter level Business Plan Competition.
TiE Kerala conducted the 7th edition of TYE (TiE Young Entrepreneurs) – Chapter level Business Plan Competition on a virtual mode this year. A total of 139 students from eight schools (government and private school-- four each) from Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode competed.
Ajit Moopan, President, TiE Kerala said: The program is part of TiE Global TYE initiative, designed for high School students (grades 9 to 12 or equivalent) integrating classroom sessions, mentoring and business-plan competition with the aim to teach them entrepreneurship, and to groom them as entrepreneurs and future leaders.
Team Kaapiphile developed filter coffee in a capsule as the prize-winning business plan. Team Conquerors and Team Amara (both from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Nadakkavu) jointly shared the second prize.
Their business plan were ‘She for magic’ (ShefM), an endeavor to provide suitable part-time work to women and Mental Health Support App, respectively. Team Danta from Global Public School, Ernakulam who developed ‘Redefined Toothbrush’ as their business plan secured the third position.
The first prize winner will be representing TiE Kerala at the final competition scheduled on June 18 and 19 in USA.
Students Sowndaryaa Lakshmi, Dimple, Elisha Aenorie and Shivanandana KB represented team Kaapiphile.
