ICFAI Law School signs MoU with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India

ICFAI Law School, a constituent of The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, declared as a Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad, has signed MoU with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India,(IBBI) a regulatory body, under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

A V Narsimha Rao, Director, ICFAI Law School, Hyderabad said “The MoU facilitates the IBBI to be a Knowledge Partner for the various programs proposed by the ICFAI law school which includes the three certificate programs, Post Graduate program in LLM (LLM in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Law), MBA(Insolvency Law). The IBBI also supports the Law School in its endeavours like the development of case studies, advocacy promotions and related matters as a Knowledge partner. It is a significant achievement and milestone for law school more particularly as it has completed a decade of Excellence in Legal Education.”

K R Saji Kumar, Executive Director, on behalf of the IBBI and Prof (Dr.)A V Narsimha Rao, Director, ICFAI Law School, Hyderabad have signed the MoU. It is interesting to note that the MoU documents were signed virtual mode due to Covid-19 situation.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India was established on October 1, 2016 under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code). It is a key pillar of the ecosystem responsible for the implementation of the Code that consolidates and amends the laws relating to re-organization and insolvency resolution of corporate persons, partnership firms and individuals in a time-bound manner for maximization of the value of assets of such persons, to promote entrepreneurship, availability of credit and balance the interests of all the stakeholders.