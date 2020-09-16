ICFAI Law School signs MoU with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
ICFAI Law School, a constituent of The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, declared as a Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad, has signed MoU with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India,(IBBI) a regulatory body, under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
A V Narsimha Rao, Director, ICFAI Law School, Hyderabad said “The MoU facilitates the IBBI to be a Knowledge Partner for the various programs proposed by the ICFAI law school which includes the three certificate programs, Post Graduate program in LLM (LLM in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Law), MBA(Insolvency Law). The IBBI also supports the Law School in its endeavours like the development of case studies, advocacy promotions and related matters as a Knowledge partner. It is a significant achievement and milestone for law school more particularly as it has completed a decade of Excellence in Legal Education.”
K R Saji Kumar, Executive Director, on behalf of the IBBI and Prof (Dr.)A V Narsimha Rao, Director, ICFAI Law School, Hyderabad have signed the MoU. It is interesting to note that the MoU documents were signed virtual mode due to Covid-19 situation.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India was established on October 1, 2016 under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code). It is a key pillar of the ecosystem responsible for the implementation of the Code that consolidates and amends the laws relating to re-organization and insolvency resolution of corporate persons, partnership firms and individuals in a time-bound manner for maximization of the value of assets of such persons, to promote entrepreneurship, availability of credit and balance the interests of all the stakeholders.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
Understanding interest rate cycles and importance of asset allocation should help
Strong brand and quality land bank should hold it in good stead when demand recovers
Centre’s impetus to infra spends, increasing demand for high-grade ore, and company’s plans to hike capacity ...
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...