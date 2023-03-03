The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has witnessed 100 per cent placements during the placements drive for its two-year PGP programmes. This season was a grand success for the silver jubilee batch of its flagship PGP programme, along with PGP-Finance, and PGP-Liberal Studies and Management - the three two-year full-time PGP programmes at IIMK. The placements drive witnessed a total of 559 offers rolled out by 123 recruiters.

The mean salary for the graduating batch stands at ₹31.02 LPA, while the median is at ₹27 LPA. The average for the top 5 percentile of the offers is ₹62.04 LPA, an increase of 8 per cent over last year and the average for the top 10 percentile stands at ₹55.2 LPA, an increase of over 4 per cent over last year. The highest salary package on campus is ₹67.02 LPA by a company from the IT sector.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIMK said, “The strong performance reflects the trust recruiters have built with the institute over the years and the appreciation for the diverse talent pool across the Institute’s portfolio of PGP programmes. The year also witnessed the successful placement of the silver jubilee batch of our flagship programme, PGP 25, which is a testimony to the reputation IIMK has built over the past three decades.”

Qambar Abidi, Placements Chairperson at IIM Kozhikode said, “The success of the placements season is a testimony to the recruiters’ continued confidence in IIMK’s talent pool. The strong connect with the IIMK alumni has been a pillar of enduring support to the institute.”

Cluster breakdown

Around 33 per cent of total offers were rolled out by the consulting cluster this season. Some of the long-term collaborative recruiters in this domain that participated are Accenture, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, Everest Group, Experian, EY, KPMG, PwC, RedSeer, and Synergy Consulting.

The BFSI cluster witnessed impressive growth in opportunities offered. This year, 26 per cent of the offers were made in the financial sector, a 73 per cent increase from last year, with the majority of the offers being secured from reputed financial institutions. Sales and Marketing witnessed an enthusiastic participation from major recruiters.

The Information Technology & Analytics cluster contributed to 59 total offers from a combination of marquee recruiters and a few niche recruiters like EXL Analytics, Jio Platforms, Mercedes Benz, Microsoft, Optum, Walmart, and ZEE Entertainment.

In addition to the conglomerates and MNCs, startups like Aspect Ratio, Enkash, and HONO have also recruited from the campus. This year also saw recruitment from political consultancies like I-PAC and Nation with Namo. Aditya Birla Group, Ambit Capital, BLS International, HPCL, Magic Bricks, MakeMyTrip, Mercedes Benz, Piramal Alternatives, and ZEE Entertainment were among the 36 new recruiters who participated in the process this year.