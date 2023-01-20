A Vellayan, Advisor, Murugappa Group has been re-appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) of IIM Kozhikode for further 4 years.

This is his second tenure as the Chairman, after being first appointed in November 2018. He will chair his first meeting on January 21.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode said “On behalf of the entire IIM Kozhikode community, I am delighted to have Vellayan, guiding us for a further period of 4 years as the Chairman of the Institute. I am confident the Institute will continue to breach barriers and make history with a mission to be a contextually relevant business school with world-class academic standards that develops socially-conscious managers, leaders and entrepreneurs.”

IIM Kozhikode since 2018 has consolidated its position as the Top 5 Management Institution in the country as per Ministry of Education’s NIRF Ranking. This period also witnessed IIM Kozhikode bagging the prestigious EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) Accreditation (2021) to complete a double crown of global recognition with the AMBA (UK) awarded to IIMK in 2010.

The institute’s Postgraduate and Executive Postgraduate Programmes made their global debut in the QS Global Rankings, which is believed to be the world’s most trusted rankings.