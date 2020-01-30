Manipal Institute of Tech to offer BTech in Data Science and Engineering

Bajaj hopes to replicate KTM success story with Triumph
Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), which is a part of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), will offer BTech programmes in Data Science and Engineering for the academic year 2020-21.
Quoting D Srikanth Rao, Director of MIT, a press statement said MIT is launching a BTech in Data Science and Engineering across the group campuses in Manipal, Jaipur and Sikkim to cater to the global demand for skilled data scientists.
Keeping in mind the uniqueness of the skillset required for data science, MIT has designed the syllabus in consultation with data science experts, IT industry and academia drawn from diverse domains, he said.
The proposed BTech programme will emphasise data science and data engineering from industry perspectives that differentiates it from other computer science or IT programmes. In the first year, the students will study basic science and the standard engineering subjects. In second and third year, they will specialise in data science related topics along with the required computational mathematics and statistical skills. The core subjects taught include data analytics, machine learning, big data, and deep learning.
“Industry 4.0 demands smart systems integrated with intelligence to have a better human-machine interface. The artificial intelligence and the deep learning subjects are designed to focus on cognitive modelling and the brain-machine convergence,” he said.
The course will be multi-campus model and promotes one-semester student mobility between the Manipal, Jaipur and Sikkim campuses. The students will study in their respective home campuses in the first three semesters and will move to another campus for at least one semester in the fourth, fifth or sixth semesters.
The placement cell of the institute, industry collaborators, and alumni network will facilitate placement and internships as data scientists, data analysts and data engineers in core companies as well as varied domains such as finance, business, economics and healthcare, he said.
Along with the core competencies, the students can opt for custom-designed programme electives in subjects such as data engineering, quantum computing, data forensics, data privacy, and security.
