A trio from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Hyderabad, won the 7th edition of the bl Boardroom Challenge. The all-girls team comprised Chinmaye Chorghe, Divya Kathotia and Fiza Setia. The team won ₹1 lakh as prize money.

The first runner up was a duo from XLRI Jamshedpur, Ishita Kotian and Ejya Singh Sharma, while the second runner up slot went to NMIMS Bengaluru with Navedhay Jain, Anmol Mani Jha and Ayush Narang making up the team. The second placed team won ₹75,000 while the third team won ₹50,000 as prize money.

In the finals, eight business schools across eight cities competed for the top honours. The B-schools in the finals, which was in the virtual mode, were Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai; NMIMS, Bengaluru; NTPC School of Business, New Delhi; SIBM, Hyderabad; XLRI, Jamshedpur; NMIMS, Mumbai; Jansons School of Business, Coimbatore and IIM Indore. In the finals, the B-schools had to come up with a solution to get more millennials to invest in mutual funds and also devise product and marketing strategies to attract them to MFs as an investment alternative.

Over 850 teams competed in the online preliminary round with top B-schools from round the country participating. In the city-specific semi-finals, four teams competed against each other for a spot in the finals.

A Balasubramanian, MD and CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, while announcing the winners, said that this was the fourth year that Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC was associated with the prestigious bl Boardroom Challenge for B-schoolers, which every year sees top B-schools participating. This year’s contest, he said, made the students think what they can contribute to bring more of the investing public to mutual funds. Also, he said, MFs presented a great opportunity for millennials to invest and plan their future.

The jury for the finals comprised KS Rao, Executive Vice President and Head – Investor Education & Distribution Development, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC; Rajesh Krishnamoorthy, Independent Director on the board of PGIM India Asset Management and Lokeshwarri SK, Data Editor of businessline.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund is the sponsor of the bl Boardroom Challenge, which is now in its seventh year.

In 2017, the first year of the challenge, LIBA Chennai, was the winner, followed by ISB Hyderabad in 2018; IIM Ranchi in 2019; SIBM Pune in 2020; IIM Shillong in 2021; and SPJIMR Mumbai in 2022.

The knowledge partners for the boardroom challenge are Vishwadeep Kuila, an IIMA alumnus and founder of Brand Vectors, a marketing consultancy, who also set the case for the semi-finals and the finals. In the semi-finals students had to come up with a business plan for a renewable energy major to venture into electric vehicles. In the preliminary round, knowledge partner Siva Kumar, an executive coach, set a psychometric test for the students. The top scoring teams from each city in this round made it to the semi-finals.

The finals can be viewed on this link: https://bit.ly/BLBRC2023

