Vahdam to empower tea estate workers’ children through TEAch Me initiative

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Premium tea and super foods brand Vahdam has partnered with BYJU’s, to empower the children of tea estate workers through digital learning. In the pilot phase of the roll out, scheduled before end-September, around 1,000+ kids in Darjeeling will be supported through Vahdam’s flagship social initiative, TEAch Me.
Besides BYJU’s, Vahdam has partnered with NGOs like CINI and CRY for ground level support.
The partners have proposed to further expand the reach of this initiative to benefit over 2,000 children covering 20 estates by the end of this academic year, and cover 50,000+ children across all tea growing regions in the country by 2025.
Elaborating on the partnership, Bala Sarda, Founder and Chief Executive, Vahdam Teas said: “With TEAch, we have been consistently trying to identify the gaps and opportunities to help the less privileged children of tea industry workers have access to better education.”
Sarda added, “We realized that access to quality digital education was a difficult proposition for such children due to cost and limited school infrastructure. With this partnership, we are aiming to accelerate democratization of digital education in the tea-estates on a long-term and sustainable basis. We are hoping to make a meaningful impact in bridging the educational gap and the digital divide.”
“We will make the necessary infrastructure such as - smart devices and connectivity- available, use our reach with the industry to ensure that children drive the benefit from the TEAch Me initiative,” Sarda said.
The five-year old start up launched its TEAch Me social initiative in 2018, by earmarking one per cent of its revenues for education of tea estate workers’ children.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...