Vahdam to empower tea estate workers’ children through TEAch Me initiative

Premium tea and super foods brand Vahdam has partnered with BYJU’s, to empower the children of tea estate workers through digital learning. In the pilot phase of the roll out, scheduled before end-September, around 1,000+ kids in Darjeeling will be supported through Vahdam’s flagship social initiative, TEAch Me.

Besides BYJU’s, Vahdam has partnered with NGOs like CINI and CRY for ground level support.

The partners have proposed to further expand the reach of this initiative to benefit over 2,000 children covering 20 estates by the end of this academic year, and cover 50,000+ children across all tea growing regions in the country by 2025.

Elaborating on the partnership, Bala Sarda, Founder and Chief Executive, Vahdam Teas said: “With TEAch, we have been consistently trying to identify the gaps and opportunities to help the less privileged children of tea industry workers have access to better education.”

Sarda added, “We realized that access to quality digital education was a difficult proposition for such children due to cost and limited school infrastructure. With this partnership, we are aiming to accelerate democratization of digital education in the tea-estates on a long-term and sustainable basis. We are hoping to make a meaningful impact in bridging the educational gap and the digital divide.”

“We will make the necessary infrastructure such as - smart devices and connectivity- available, use our reach with the industry to ensure that children drive the benefit from the TEAch Me initiative,” Sarda said.

The five-year old start up launched its TEAch Me social initiative in 2018, by earmarking one per cent of its revenues for education of tea estate workers’ children.