Eight dead in violence during farmers’ protest in UP village

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Eight people were killed as violence erupted here during a farmers’ protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit, administration sources said.
Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers, reports said, after they hit a group of protesters.
Four of the dead were travelling in the vehicles and the remaining were farmers, sources said.
The violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over over a group of anti-farm law protesters, who were demonstrating against Maurya’s visit at the Tikonia-Banbirpur road here.
Angry protesters allegedly forced the two vehicles to stop, set them on fire and beat up some passengers.
Several journalists were also reported to have sustained injuries in the incident.
Maurya's visit was cancelled following the incident.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the incident.
SKM leaders, who addressed a press conference here on Sunday, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expel Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra charging him with instigating violence against farmers. They said Mishra's son Ashish Mishra should be booked under IPC Section 302 for the murder of farmers. The SKM has also decided to hold protests in front of every district headquarters on Monday demanding action against the people responsible for the violence.
SKM leader Yogendra Yadav said they will strengthen the protests in the background of fresh violence. All India Kisan Sabha leader P Krishnaprasad said Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar should also resign for his call to BJP workers to attack the farmers. “BJP workers have implemented Khattar's directions and killed four farmers in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.
The Congress hit out at the BJP and demanded a judicial probe into the incident and strict action against the guilty. Rahul Gandhi said those who remain silent even after the incident are already dead and underlined that the sacrifice of farmers will not go in vain.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...