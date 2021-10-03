Eight dead in violence during farmers’ protest in UP village

Eight people were killed as violence erupted here during a farmers’ protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit, administration sources said.

Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers, reports said, after they hit a group of protesters.

Four of the dead were travelling in the vehicles and the remaining were farmers, sources said.

The violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over over a group of anti-farm law protesters, who were demonstrating against Maurya’s visit at the Tikonia-Banbirpur road here.

Angry protesters allegedly forced the two vehicles to stop, set them on fire and beat up some passengers.

Several journalists were also reported to have sustained injuries in the incident.

Maurya's visit was cancelled following the incident.

SKM’s demand

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the incident.

SKM leaders, who addressed a press conference here on Sunday, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expel Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra charging him with instigating violence against farmers. They said Mishra's son Ashish Mishra should be booked under IPC Section 302 for the murder of farmers. The SKM has also decided to hold protests in front of every district headquarters on Monday demanding action against the people responsible for the violence.

More protests planned

SKM leader Yogendra Yadav said they will strengthen the protests in the background of fresh violence. All India Kisan Sabha leader P Krishnaprasad said Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar should also resign for his call to BJP workers to attack the farmers. “BJP workers have implemented Khattar's directions and killed four farmers in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Cong hits out

The Congress hit out at the BJP and demanded a judicial probe into the incident and strict action against the guilty. Rahul Gandhi said those who remain silent even after the incident are already dead and underlined that the sacrifice of farmers will not go in vain.