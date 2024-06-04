The results of Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections are ‘surprising’, according to YSR Congress Party Chief and the outgoing Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Also read:The rise and fall of Jagan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh

“We have worked hard to develop Andhra Pradesh. I don’t know what happened to the love and affection of 1.53 crore sisters and mothers who received benefits under the Amma Vadi scheme. We provided an input subsidy to farmers and I don’t know what happened to their love for us.’‘ he said in a press conference.

Stating that 99 per cent of promises made in our 2019 manifesto were implemented, Reddy said: “ I have done my best. Only god knows what happened. We will accept the verdict and continue to remain as the voice for voiceless.’‘

“Our vote bank of 40 per cent could not be reduced, despite our loss. Being in Opposition is not new to me. I have been fighting throughout. Ready to face any difficulty in future too,’‘ Reddy, who was visibly emotional, said while congratulating the winners.

Out of 175 Assembly seats, YSRCP won only six seats with a total lead in 10 while the TDP-JS-BJP Front was leading in 136 at 6.30 pm on Tuesday.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit