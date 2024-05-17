In a show of unity and strength, leaders of the INDIA alliance turned up in full force ahead of the elections in Mumbai.

INDIA Alliance leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray addressed a rally in Mumbai’s business district, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (File photo)

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), Delhi’s Chief Minister and leader of the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) Arvind Kejriwal stated that the Prime Minister is taking India towards a monarchy. “PM Modi is on a dangerous mission of one nation and one leader. He wants all Opposition leaders to be in jail and be the only leader. On the other hand, he finished all leaders inside the BJP as well. Devendra Fadnavis was finished in Maharashtra, and now it is time for Yogi Adityanath. If the BJP wins, Yogi Adityanath will be removed within two months,” said Kejriwal.

In a charged atmosphere, Kejriwal begged people to vote for the INDIA Alliance.

Supporters chanted “shame shame” when Kejriwal mentioned the treatment he received in Tihar Jail. “I have come from Delhi to beg you to save India. When I was in Tihar jail, I did not get my insulin medicine for 15 days. They stopped my medicine; I don’t know what they wanted to do with me. I was monitored for 24 hours with two CCTV cameras inside my cell. I have to go back to jail on June 2; whether I go back or not, that is up to the voters,” he said.

Uddhav Thackeray stated that the pride of PM Modi will be broken after June 4. “What did Modi do for India? The pride will soon be broken. The only thing happening in India is Hindu-Muslim and India-Pakistan,” said Uddhav Thackeray.

Supporters came from across Maharashtra to attend the rally. “In my district, boys and girls before the age of 18 join the Shiv Sena. We support Balasaheb Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, which is the original Shiv Sena. The BJP government has done nothing else than create a divide between Muslims and Hindus. Maharashtra will support unity and development,” said 50-year-old Vijay Atharkal, who came to Mumbai from Amaravati.

