Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has done well as per its expectations in South and has delivered on the promises it made.

She said that there is a buzz about PM Modi having delivered on his promises.

“Whether it is Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu, whether it is Kerala or Karnataka, there is a clear buzz about PM Modi having delivered on his promises,” said Sitharaman.

She said that the buzz is not just on Ram Mandir but also on how the poorer sections have received what was promised. She said that the BJP has delivered its promises on Ujjwala, houses, water, and electricity, and has created concrete physical assets in terms of infrastructure development, ports and hospitals.

“People are able to see concrete development and they are able to identify that with PM Modi”, she added.

Click here to read the complete interview.