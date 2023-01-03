Feasibility studies for 10 ropeway projects, including Tirupati and from Light House (Marina Beach) to Besant Nagar (Elliot’s Beach) in Chennai, are to be undertaken by the Centre.

The National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML), a 100 per cent owned special purpose vehicle of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has been assigned to develop ropeways projects under Parvatmala Pariyojana in the entire country.

The ropeway between Light House and Besant Nagar is for a distance of 4.60 km. The project in Matheran in Maharashtra is for a distance of 5 km; Tirupati (4 km); Shankar Viman mandapam - Triveni Pushp - Ulta Quila, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (4 km); Parking to Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh (3.00 km); Dugdh dhara Falls to Kapil Dhara Falls, Amarkantaka, Mandla in Madhya Pradesh (3 km); Omkareshwar Jyotirling in Madhya Pradesh (2 km); Gujarat Statue of Unity (SOU), Kevadya (2 km); Gujarat Sabarmati River Front, Ahmedabad (3km) and Raigad Fort, Mahad in Maharashtra (1.50 km).

The above list is tentative. The location, origin and destination points and stretch length of the projects are tentative and subject to change during feasibility studies and stakeholder consultations, the tender document said.

