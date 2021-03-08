News

Fire breaks out at Kolkata rubber factory, none injured

PTI Kolkata | Updated on March 08, 2021

The unit is located inside a multi-storey building on Tiljala Road

A blaze erupted at a rubber factory in Kolkata’s congested Tiljala area on Monday morning, police said.

However, nobody was injured in the blaze as three fire tenders were pressed into service, a police officer said.

The fire broke out around 8.30 am at the factory located inside a multi-storey building on Tiljala Road, he said.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire fighting operation is underway. The entire building and the adjacent ones have been evacuated,” a fire official said.

Published on March 08, 2021
Kolkata
industrial accident
