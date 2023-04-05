As a major milestone in the phase of Light Combat Aircraft Tejas programme, its first ever trainer, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), successfully completed its maiden flight on Wednesday.

HAL spokesperson said the first-ever series production standard LCA trainer (LT 5201) took to the skies for its maiden flight on Wednesday from their airport and landed after completing a successful sortie of around 35 minutes. Group Captain Venu and Wing Commander Awasthi flew the trainer aircraft.

The Indian Air Force has ordered about 10 twin-seater LCA trainers as part of a LCA Tejas programme for commissioning of a total of 83 Tejas Mk-1As, an upgraded version of Tejas Mark 1, from next year. It was part of a deal that IAF had signed in February 2021 to get LCA Tejas Mk 1As. Of them, 73 will be single-seater aircraft and the remaining 10 will be final operational clearance (FOC) trainers. Ministry of Defence officials consider it as yet another step towards realisation of Atmanirbharta in aerospace sector.