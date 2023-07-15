Flexible work options, organisations valuing mental health and inclusivity are top factors that make Gen Z happy at their workplace, a study said on Friday.

Around 64 per cent of respondents said flexible work options make a good workplace, while 61 per cent said they would accept a lesser salary in lieu of an organisation that values mental health and inclusivity, revealed a study titled 'Future of Happiness. Gen Z at the workplace' conducted by business conglomerate RPG Enterprises and Yuvaa Insights Studio.

The study also revealed that 52 per cent of the respondents prefer organisations that promote non-judgmental expression of self and 48 per cent felt that a personal connection with top management is a must-have.

The study is based on a survey among 4,000 working professionals, students, and interns across 13 cities in the 18-25-year age group — who form a part of the Gen Z population. Broadly, Generation Z comprises people born between 1996 and 2010.

"This study serves as a guide for leaders, HR professionals, and individuals to respond proactively to Gen Z's dynamic expectations and desires. This is an opportunity to redesign workplaces that inspire, invigorate, and extract the optimum from our emerging talent," RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka said.

The study further stated that GenZ is redefining work and workplaces by upholding its values and see work as a bridge between passion and purpose and will choose an organisation that has a strong "reason to exist" beyond wealth creation and profitability.

GenZ, it said, thrives in environments that promote collaboration and adaptability, allowing them to be themselves and drive meaningful change.

They value transparency and open communication and want us to initiate collaborative dialogues with employees and envision organisations as communities, the study added.

