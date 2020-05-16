News

FM unveils reforms in mineral mining sector

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 16, 2020 Published on May 16, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced major reforms in the mining of minerals through a seamless composite exploration-cum-production regime.

She said 500 blocks of minerals will be auctioned in a composite exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime.

Also, a joint auction of bauxite and coal blocks would be done to enhance the aluminium industry’s competitiveness.

This, she said, will help the aluminium industry reduce electricity costs.

She said the distinction between captive and non-captive mines will be removed to allow the transfer of mining leases and sale of surplus unused minerals, leading to better efficiency and production.

policy
government
metal and mineral
