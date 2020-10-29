Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel no more

The world’s fastest car @ 533kmph!
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel, who played a pivotal role in strengthening the BJP in the State, died here on Thursday after prolonged illness, family sources said.
Patel (92), who recovered from coronavirus infection recently, was rushed to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning following health complications, the sources said.
The BJP veteran was the chief minister in 1995 and again during 1998-2001. Narendra Modi had succeeded him as Gujarat chief minister. The State government has declared a day’s mourning on Thursday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told reporters. Keshubhai’s last rites will be performed with full State honours, he added.
Hospital authorities said Patel died due to cardiac arrest.
Patel was a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly six times. He quit the BJP in 2012 and floated the Gujarat Parivartan Party, which performed poorly in 2012 Assembly polls and merged with the BJP in 2014.
President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “With the demise of Keshubhai Patel, former Gujarat chief minister, the nation has lost a stalwart leader. His long public life was dedicated to improving the lives of millions, especially in villages.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “I am deeply pained and saddened. He was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society. His life was devoted towards the progress of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati.”
