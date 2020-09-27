News

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 27, 2020 Published on September 27, 2020

Jaswant Singh. File photo

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday at the age of 82.

He had served as the Minister of Defence, Minister of Finance and Minister of External Affairs under during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's term as Indi's Prime Minister.

Singh was being treated at the Army Hospital for Sepsis with Multi-organ Dysfunction Syndrome before he suffered from a fatal heart attack, according to the Army Research and Referral hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have expressed their condolences.

 

